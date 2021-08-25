New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,528 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.93% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $33,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSII opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSII. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

