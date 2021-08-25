Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ NXST opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 49,767 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.