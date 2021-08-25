Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,270 at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group stock traded up GBX 51.89 ($0.68) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 991.89 ($12.96). The stock had a trading volume of 202,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,475. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 928.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £919.77 million and a P/E ratio of -180.34. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,035 ($13.52).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

