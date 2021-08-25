NFTLootBox One Day Trading Volume Tops $211,352.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.61 or 0.00113822 BTC on major exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $211,352.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00128790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00157617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,701.25 or 0.99680456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.15 or 0.01019608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.56 or 0.06540586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

