Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NIO were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $85,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NIO by 228.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,153,631 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $40,559,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NIO by 13.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after buying an additional 897,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 768.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,213,000 after buying an additional 685,900 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

NIO stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.