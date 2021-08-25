NKN Achieves Market Capitalization of $320.71 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One NKN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NKN has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a market capitalization of $320.71 million and $40.86 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00062092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00106672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00156308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009472 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

