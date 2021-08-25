Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Nordstrom stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $698,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $9,756,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $2,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

