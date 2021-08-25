Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director John C. Swalling Acquires 600 Shares

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director John C. Swalling bought 600 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.92 per share, with a total value of $24,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,097.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $48.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.76.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.