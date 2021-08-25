Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,401. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

