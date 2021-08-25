NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of NorthWestern worth $101,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after buying an additional 413,131 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after buying an additional 331,675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,269,000 after purchasing an additional 561,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 11.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 743,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 77,773 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.14.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

