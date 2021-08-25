NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1,506.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,665 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

