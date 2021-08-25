Nutanix (NTNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

