Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $3,580,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 26,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 42.8% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

Visa stock opened at $234.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $456.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.65. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

