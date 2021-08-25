Nwam LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

