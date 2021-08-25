Nwam LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

