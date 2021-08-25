Nwam LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

