Nwam LLC Purchases 250 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $145,156,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,855.29 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,618.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,105.80 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

