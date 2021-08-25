Nwam LLC Sells 5,318 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

USMV opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30.

