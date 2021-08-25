Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $2,380,500.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $2,380,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey M. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $2,654,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

OSH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

