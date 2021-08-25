OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $209.00

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

