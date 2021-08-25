Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $60.46 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $554.82 million and $60.46 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00054131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.00780864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00101740 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.