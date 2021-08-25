Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.43. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

