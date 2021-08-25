Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report sales of $295.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.20 million and the highest is $297.00 million. Okta reported sales of $200.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total value of $809,719.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,401 shares of company stock worth $34,065,000. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,669,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $13.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.73. 110,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,461. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.90. Okta has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -106.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

