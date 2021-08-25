Okta (OKTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $247.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.90. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.04 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,401 shares of company stock worth $34,065,000. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

