Okta (OKTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ OKTA opened at $247.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.90. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.04 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.
About Okta
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
