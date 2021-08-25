Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to announce sales of $36.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.35 million and the lowest is $36.28 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $145.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.15 million to $145.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $185.83 million, with estimates ranging from $179.01 million to $191.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:OLO traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,622. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in OLO by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

