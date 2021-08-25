Olyseum Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and $1.19 million worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00122842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00155679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,176.24 or 1.00363733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.36 or 0.01029890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.36 or 0.06556775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,010,238 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

