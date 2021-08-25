Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 452 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $186.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $133.86 and a one year high of $188.90. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

