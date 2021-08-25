Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

