Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.