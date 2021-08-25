Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,260 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $526,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,972 shares of company stock valued at $23,509,101. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.91 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.