Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,989,000 after buying an additional 201,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

NYSE:WK opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -195.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $2,366,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,368,329.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 790,672 shares of company stock valued at $99,987,388 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

