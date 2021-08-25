Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,782 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $182.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.92.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.