Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.63. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $157.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.