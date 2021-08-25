Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after buying an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after buying an additional 1,091,102 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 1,045,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.