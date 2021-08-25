Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66.

