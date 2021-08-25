Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.76.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $132.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

