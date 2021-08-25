Oppenheimer Cuts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $175.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $132.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.98 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,975,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 46.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.