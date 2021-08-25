Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

