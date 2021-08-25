OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.33 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 882.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

