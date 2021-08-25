OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.
OptimizeRx stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.33 and a beta of 0.65.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 882.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
