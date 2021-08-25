Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $247.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

