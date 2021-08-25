ORAO Network (ORAO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $254,191.00

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $254,191.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00054169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00128955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00157098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,727.96 or 1.00020495 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.57 or 0.01027476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.47 or 0.06555008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

