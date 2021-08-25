Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 69.97.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,540.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,962.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

