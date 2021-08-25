Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Major Shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, Purchases 68,042 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 68,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98.

Oscar Health stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Oscar Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

