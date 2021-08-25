Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will report $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $92.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.