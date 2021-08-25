Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Holdings Raised by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Otter Tail were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTTR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,063. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.54.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.