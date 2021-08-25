Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $424.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

