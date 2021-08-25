Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,874 shares of company stock worth $8,015,379 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

