PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.08.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

