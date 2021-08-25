Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to announce sales of $33.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.43 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $19.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $130.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.74 million to $131.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $185.41 million, with estimates ranging from $182.23 million to $188.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 66,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,404. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 1.08. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $40,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

