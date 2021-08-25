PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get PAE alerts:

Shares of PAE opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. PAE has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $693.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.73.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities analysts expect that PAE will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.